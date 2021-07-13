Cancel
Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau fuel feud at The Open

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka feels Bryson DeChambeau is "fair game" for a public feud. DeChambeau thinks a Ryder Cup pairing with his rival would be "funny" and a potential advantage over their opponents. The latest round of barbs began when Koepka once again addressed questions about his distaste for DeChambeau during his...

