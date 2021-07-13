Melissa Mayo and Dr. Joe Camp honored by Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

Lander University awarded two College of Behavioral & Social Sciences (CoBSS) faculty members, Melissa Mayo and Dr. Joe Camp, with the annual CoBSS Part-Time Faculty Awards. A fairly new award, the CoBSS Part-Time Faculty Awards were established in 2020 to recognize part-time faculty in the college. “They add much to our teaching because of the credentials and experiences that they bring to our classrooms,” said Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral & Social Sciences and professor of political science. “This award honors those who receive positive reviews of their teaching by students, as well as faculty observers, and either help us extend our curriculum with new content; and/or provide mentorship to students to better their learning and career preparation.