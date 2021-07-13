Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Meet Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend Christina Sandera – Everything We Know about Her

By Bettina Dizon
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clint Eastwood met his girlfriend in 2014, Christina Sandera, at the Mission Ranch Hotel, where she worked as a hostess. After meeting at the “Mule” star’s hotel, Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera began their romantic relationship that deepened over time. “He’s truly happy with her,” a source told Closer Weekly....

news.amomama.com

Comments / 6

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
290K+
Followers
29K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#The Mission Ranch Hotel#Closer Weekly#The Ranch Foundation#Fallen Garden Party#Aa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Kyle Makes Major Career Announcement

Like his father Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood is a performer. He plays fretted and fretless electric bass guitar as well as double bass. Not only that, but the younger Eastwood has his own band. And he and his band are embarking on a tour of France this summer. Eastwood took to Instagram on Thursday to alert fans to his upcoming tour and to celebrate the opportunity it represents.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Is Clint Eastwood Retiring?

Clint Eastwood seems to be hanging up his spurs after 60+ years playing cowboys, outlaws and truck drivers in mega-hits, from Gran Torino to Bronco Billy, Fistful of Dollars, Million Dollar Baby and The Outlaw Josey Wales. The 91-year-old tweeted: “I think being able to age gracefully is a very...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Everything We Know About Clint Eastwood's Upcoming Movie: 'Cry Macho'

At the time of its 1992 release, Clint Eastwood's masterpiece Unforgiven was heralded as the final word on Westerns. But it seems that Eastwood is not hanging up his cowboy hat. Not yet. The 91-year-old Oscar winner's next movie, Cry Macho, will center on a former rodeo star as he traverses rural Mexico with a kidnapped five-year-old. Set in the 1970s, the period piece is sure to bridge the Eastwood canon and delight fans young and old.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Begs, Summer Appears, Nikki’s Quest, Two Play Games

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weekly promo for July 26-30 has been released. There are a lot of exciting teasers in the clip, including Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) begging for her freedom. Summer Newman (Hunter King) faces Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who wants the truth. Plus, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) play games.

Comments / 6

Community Policy