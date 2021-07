Volkswagen Group and Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. deepen their partnership. Based on a substantial shareholding agreement in May 2020, the Wolfsburg-based automobile company entered a strategic cooperation framework with the major Chinese battery producer headquartered at Hefei. The goals of both partners are to industrialize the planned battery cell production at the Salzgitter site of Volkswagen Group Components and to develop first use cases of the Volkswagen unified cell concept for the volume segment. Both projects are part of the overarching plan of Volkswagen Group ‒ outlined at the Power Day event in March ‒ to significantly reduce battery complexity and costs while boosting range and charging performance in order to make the electric car still more attractive.