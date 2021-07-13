Cancel
Grand Cayman Set to Welcome Cruise Ships in Early 2022

By Sarah Bretz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cayman Islands has announced plans for a phased reopening of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman to international travelers. In March 2020, the country closed its borders to international travel and cruise ships due to the global pandemic. The Cayman Islands Government has been working closely with health authorities to develop a five-phase approach to reopening that will protect residents, those working in the tourism industry, and visitors to the country.

