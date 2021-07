The City of Salina has issued the following update concerning the waste cart transition. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. (SSI), the City of Salina’s new automated refuse cart manufacturer, continues to deliver the last remaining new carts and collect the old carts from our customers. New cart deliveries are expected to be completed today and approximately 11,500 old carts (about 50 percent) have been collected. SSI anticipates completing old cart collection by July 30.