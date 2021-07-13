Property Management Software Company Entrata Secures $507 Million

Silicon Valley VC Translink Capital led the round, with other investors including Marvell Technology, UMC Capital and Wanxiang Group Company. Sonatus, which was founded in 2018, intends to use the new funds to establish itself as a brand through marketing efforts, new partnerships with OEMs and expanding local teams, according to Jeff Chou, Sonatus’s CEO and co-founder. The startup says its product helps to make vehicles into “data centers on wheels” by providing the underlying infrastructure that allows for big data collection, running new applications or adding new features to the car.