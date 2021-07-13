Cancel
Property Management Software Company Entrata Secures $507 Million

Cover picture for the articleEntrata recently announced it has raised $507 million. These are the details. Entrata recently announced it has raised $507 million led by Silver Lake, Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith, and Vivint Smart Home founder Todd Pedersen with participation from Dragoneer, Domo founder and CEO Josh James, and other strategic investors. And Pedersen and Silver Lake Managing Director Kyle Paster will join the company’s board of directors.

