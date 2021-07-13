Harold Perrineau Upsizes to Brand New Encino Home
Best known for his roles on “Oz,” “Lost” and “Claws,” Harold Perrineau has substantially upsized his residential circumstances in Los Angeles. Several months ago he sold a just-over-2,300-square-foot home in West Hollywood for a smidgen under its $3.1 million asking price, and tax records show he’s just dropped close to $3.3 million on up a brand-new home of nearly 5,000 square feet in an unpretentious if hardly inexpensive pocket of Encino.www.dirt.com
