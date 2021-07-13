Harold Perrineau Upsizes to Brand New Encino Home

It is not often a police procedural can be described as light-hearted and cheerful, but such is the case with “Instinct,” the short-lived series that debuted on CBS in 2018. Based on best-selling author James Patterson’s 2017 book “Murder Games,” the show (which is currently available to stream via Paramount Plus) chronicles the work and home lives of CIA-operative-turned-NYPD-consultant Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming), aka “Professor Psychopath,” and his partner, Det. Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic). While the episodes deal with murder, kidnapping and serial killers, the overall arc of the storylines are poignant, warm and full of heart. And the locations aren’t too bad to look at either!