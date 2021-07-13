4 Practical Tips for Parents

Dating as a single mom in New York City is the Major Leagues of dating. I consider myself a pro dater given all the BS I have to deal with constantly. As a stand-up comedian, this lifestyle has given me an endless source of cringe material, but one of the funniest things that's ever happened to me in my three years of divorcedom happened by accident one night. I went to meet up with someone I was casually seeing when I found the (cursed) L train wasn't running. I arrived late, and my date was pissed. Then I got pissed because I thought what kind of loser would hold that against me? I was annoyed that he wasn't being rational about it, that he wasn't being 'an adult' about it. But then I had a funny thought. I had been reading How To Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will Talk by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish, which is hands down my favorite parenting book. I thought, what if I used some tips from the book on this grown ass man?