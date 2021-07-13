Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths

KXL
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials on Tuesday released a preliminary report about the people who died in the record late June heat wave. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office found at least 54 people died from hyperthermia and its suspected as the cause of 17 more deaths. Most of the victims were older, lived alone and did not have air conditioning or a fan. Two people have been identified as homeless.

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Public Health Division#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy