Stephen A. Smith Addresses Shohei Ohtani Comments: 'I Was Wrong. Period'

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed his offensive comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday's episode of First Take. "I was wrong. Period," Smith said at the start of the show. Smith generated controversy on Monday's episode of First Take when he said Ohtani using an interpreter "contributes...

bleacherreport.com

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
BasketballNew York Post

The $12 million truth about Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN deal

Quite frankly, Stephen A. Smith is being paid. Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
NFLDeadspin

If only this could be Stephen A. Smith’s last take

When Stephen A. Smith opens his mouth, it’s typically bullshit. Generally speaking, when it comes to an opinion of his having anything to do with sports or adjacent to sports, I completely ignore him and accept him for what he is — someone who delivers hot takes and yells loudly because it gets views, and ratings equal money for the “Worldwide Leader in Sports.” Today, though, he did not offer a sports-related opinion. It was just plain xenophobia.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith secretly tried to boot Max Kellerman from ESPN’s First Take

Stephen A. Smith recently found himself in hot water for a controversial opinion on Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani, which he had since taken back. The ESPN host apologized for it on Tuesday during the opening of First Take, and whether the people he offended have forgiven him or not, his job in Bristol does not seem to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his co-host in the program, Max Kellerman probably had no idea about the rumor on Stephen A. Smith making moves behind his back to get him off the show, as mentioned in a reactionary piece b Drew Magary of Defector:
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
MLBKHOU

No, Babe Ruth was not the last two-way baseball player to have a season like Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is the center of attention in the baseball world. This year alone, he’s become the first player in 100 years to start a game as a pitcher while leading Major League Baseball in home runs, he’s struck out more batters than any other player to ever hit 25 home runs in a season and he’s hit more home runs than any other player to start more than 10 games at pitcher in a season.
MLBwestsidenewsny.com

Shohei Ohtani named June 2021 Hickok Belt® Award Winner

Shohei Ohtani, pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, has been named the Hickok Belt® Award winner for June 2021. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Shotime,” is in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels. The voters selected Ohtani after the newest baseball phenom posted one of the best months of his career. He is the first player since Babe Ruth to start a game on the mound leading the American League in home runs. On June 23, he became the first pitcher to hit for himself with the designated hitter rule in effect. This is the first time in pro baseball history that the American League did not use a DH when the National League used one. Ohtani was named American League player for June with a .309 average, 13 home runs for the month, a 1.312 OPS, and two wins as a pitcher. Ohtani is the first player ever to be selected an All-Star game player, both as a position player and pitcher. He pitched and hit in the July 13 All-Star game and already has 32 home runs for the season, more than any Japanese player ever in the major leagues.
MLBYardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith explains controversial Shohei Ohtani remarks

Stephen A. Smith was heavily scrutinized on Monday for some comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani becoming the face of Major League Baseball. Many demanded an apology, but the ESPN personality is standing by what he said. Smith said on Monday’s edition of “First Take” that...

