Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AngloGold seeks to buy rest of Corvus to drive US projects

milwaukeesun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngloGold Ashanti is seeking to consolidate its investment in Canadian exploration company Corvus Gold in a $370 million cash deal to develop deposits in Nevada. The world's No. 3 gold miner agreed to pay C$4 a share to buy stock it doesn't already own in Corvus, which is searching for gold in Nevada. The offer represents a 23% premium to Monday's closing price for the Vancouver-based explorer. AngloGold, which already owns 19.5% of Corvus, is pursuing the takeover as part of its strategy to grow reserves and build low-cost production, the Johannesburg-based firm said Tuesday in a statement.

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Colombia#Anglogold#Canadian#Corvus Gold#Explorer#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Ghana
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
Related
Industrymining.com

Rerating: Top 50 mining companies double in value from covid low

Despite gold losing sight of last year’s record, a cooled copper price and iron ore markets that will struggle to move higher from current levels, MINING.COM’s ranking of the world’s 50 most valuable miners marched to a new high of $1.47 trillion at the end of the second quarter. Measured...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Responds to Potentially Misleading Reuters Report

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) "“ A Reuters article headlined "Cyber attack disrupts major South African port operations" includes the following statement: "Most of the copper and cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, where miners such as Glencore and Barrick Gold operate, use Durban to ship cargo out of Africa".
Marketsresourceworld.com

Eldorado Gold takes 11.5% stake in Probe Metals

Eldorado Gold Corp. [ELD-TSX; EGO-NYSE] said it has acquired an 11.5% stake in Probe Metals Inc. [PRB-TSXV, PROBF-OTCQB] by picking up 15.04 million Probe shares for $1.575 each in a transaction worth $23.7 million. Prior to the acquisition, which was announced after the close of trading on July 21, 2021,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$3.50 target price for the company. Shares of KOR opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

#UnrestSA: Over R150 million worth of Tiger Brand's stock looted

South Africa's largest manufacturer Tiger Brands has lost over R150 million worth of stock in the looting and vandalism affecting parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. On Thursday, the owner of the Tastic, Beacon and Fatti's and Moni's brands said it is assessing the extent of damage to its property and infrastructure and is quantifying the loss of profit due to business interruption. But most of the damage had been to its rice, snacks and treats operations.
Businesskitco.com

AngloGold Ashanti proposes to acquire Corvus Gold for $370 million

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. AngloGold Ashanti said it currently holds a 19.5% indirect interest in Corvus, which owns North Bullfrog, Mother Lode...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

AngloGold offers to buy out N. American bullion miner Corvus

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered to buy all the shares it does not already own in Canadian bullion miner Corvus Gold Inc as it seeks to expand its ore reserves. The Johannesburg-listed company has shed most of their South African assets to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold (KOR)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus") (NASDAQ: KOR) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc ("AGAH"), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus ("Corvus share(s)") which the Company does not already beneficially own (the "Proposed Transaction").
Financial ReportsElko Daily Free Press

Newmont earnings surge in quarter

Newmont Corp. announced adjusted net income of $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter, up 157% from the second quarter of 2020, when adjusted net income was $261 million, with higher gold prices and higher gold production offsetting COVID-19 impacts and inflation. President and Chief Executive...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Provides an Update on Permitting and Geophysics at Its Jefferson Canyon Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to release results of reprocessed geophysics and provide a permitting update for its Jefferson Canyon Project in Nevada. The geophysics coincides well with both the results from historical drilling and the 2020 geochemical sampling program supporting the potential for Jefferson Canyon to become a significant deposit.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Bandma India - Revolutionizing the packaging industry

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Bandma, one of the best packaging companies in India, has completed more than twenty-five years in the industry. With some of the most delicate modern equipment and machines, the organization offers superior packaging solutions to various industries. A company that was started by the father-son duo aimed to offer B2B solutions to the industry.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 150,402 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.46 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Agricultureinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chemours Company

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 8.29% above the present share price of $32.32. Viswanathan expects Chemours Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021.
Industrymining.com

Freeport-McMoRan profit beats estimates on higher copper prices

Freeport-McMoRan Inc beat Wall Street’s expectations for second-quarter earnings on Thursday as the copper producer, one of world’s largest, benefited from higher demand and increased prices for the red metal. The Phoenix, Arizona-based miner’s adjusted net income attributable to common stock was $1.14 billion, or 77 cents per share, in...
Metal Miningmining.com

Skeena’s Eskay Creek gold project boasts NPV of $1.1 billion

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE) has released the preliminary feasibility report (PFS) for its 100%-owned Eskay Creek gold project with an after-tax net present value of C$1.4 billion ($1.1bn) and internal rate of return of 56%. The payback period is estimated at 1.4 years. A gold price of $1,550 per oz. and silver price of $22 per oz. were used.
Businessfroggyweb.com

UK bank Barclays poaches Laurent Meyer from SocGen

PARIS (Reuters) – British bank Barclays has poached Laurent Meyer from French rival Societe Generale to become Barclays’ new vice-chairman for its European investment banking arm. Barclays on Thursday said that Meyer would focus on driving revenue growth for the investment banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering...
StocksMySanAntonio

Stock traders buy the dip as cyclicals drive rally

Dip buyers emerged a day after a tumultuous trading session, driving stocks to their biggest rally since March. The S&P 500 almost erased its Monday's slide as traders shrugged off concern that the coronavirus resurgence would curtail the economic recovery. Cyclical companies, which got pummeled during the sell-off, were the ones leading gains on Tuesday. A gauge of small caps climbed about 3%. For several investors, the recent rout was just another buying opportunity in an environment of solid corporate earnings, government stimulus and ultra-easy monetary policy.
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks Under $10 to Buy In July for the Rest of the Year

Many investors like cheap shares, particularly those under $10, and frequently put them on their lists of “stocks to watch.” After all, many of today’s market darlings were trading at much lower values yesterday. For instance, in May 2002, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started life as a public company at an opening...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

American Express commits USD 5 Million to support COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The severity of the COVID-19 crisis in India has had a profound effect on millions of people, and it has led to an outpouring of global aid and support. With more than 15,000 colleagues in the region, here is how American Express is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy