Bonifay, Chipley among FL DOC institutions offering signing bonuses
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is providing $1,000 bonuses for newly certified correctional officers at select institutions across the state. No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided. During training and academy, non-certified officers receive a competitive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance, on day one of their new career in public safety.
