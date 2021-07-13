Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NVIV Stock Increases Over 36% Intraday: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) increased by over 36% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) – a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries – increased by over 36% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its preclinical module, which is one of 3 individual modules required for the company’s humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nviv#Intraday#Biotechnology Company#Stock#Nviv#Hde#Invivo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Stockspulse2.com

TNXP Stock Fell 2.97%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 2.97% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 2.97% today. Investors responded negatively to Tonix Pharmaceuticals announcing that they have decided to stop enrollment in the Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia following an unblinded and pre-planned interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the RALLY study.
Stockscityindex.co.uk

What is a stock market crash and why do they happen?

A stock market crash is a sudden drop in the value of equities across the vast majority of constituents. When these share prices collapse, a significant loss of paper wealth for publicly quoted companies ensues. It also means a loss in the investment portfolios of individuals holding the shares. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acorda Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,169% compared to the average volume of 218 call options. Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares increased by 2.82% to $2.91 during Thursday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 92,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
StocksForbes

Seagate Technology Stock A Buy After 8% Drop In A Week?

The stock price of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reached its 52-week high of $106 in May this year before the recent sell-off, leading to an 8% drop in STX stock within a week, to levels of around $82 currently. While the broader markets have seen a recovery over the past two days, Seagate stock dropped further. Seagate reported full-year 2021 earnings, with revenue coming in only marginally higher at $10.68 billion. However, rising operating margins and a $160 million increase in other income, saw EPS rise from $3.83 to $5.43. Despite this, the stock has struggled amidst demand concerns that could affect memory prices by the end of 2021, which could, in turn, impact company revenues and margins.
Stockspulse2.com

HUDI Stock Increases Over 15% Pre-Market: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. There is no company-specific news reports or SEC filings that are driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $175 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

TSLA Stock Increased 4.38%: Details

The stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 4.38% yesterday. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 4.38% yesterday, going from a previous close of $656.95 to $685.70. The main indexes on Wall Street closed at their highest levels ever yesterday. These indexes were lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as the second-quarter earnings season begins.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BVF Inc. IL Increases Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares during the quarter. Ovid Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

2,161,024 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,161,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,000. Several other institutional investors also...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) vs. Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Financial Comparison

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Amarin’s net margins, return...
Menlo Park, CAmodernreaders.com

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “. A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWBR. Aegis...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “. Other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

44,735 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SunPower is set to become the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. The company added more than 12,000 customers during the first quarter, bringing its total customer base to 363,000, led by higher demand. Looking ahead, the company expects its new homes growth rate to exceed 40% over the next few years, considering its leading market share and strong backlog. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPower’s business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy