NVIV Stock Increases Over 36% Intraday: Why It Happened
The stock price of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) increased by over 36% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) – a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries – increased by over 36% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its preclinical module, which is one of 3 individual modules required for the company’s humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application.pulse2.com
