Vince hits maiden ODI ton as England sweep Pakistan series

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep. Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Babar Azam
Person
James Vince
Person
Lewis Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#England#Odi#Maiden#Covid
