After getting postponed for nearly a year, the Tokyo Olympics are here, and surfing finally gets to make its Olympic debut. In 2016, the Olympic Committee unanimously voted to add surfing to the Olympic Games, which means that from July 25 to August 1 we all get to watch some of the best professional rippers in the world carve up the waters off Chiba, Japan. Though every wave will surely be fun to watch, viewing and understanding how Olympic surfing works takes a bit of education. Here’s everything you need to know about who is competing, how the scoring works, and when you need to tune in to watch Olympic surfing for the very first time.