Teased throughout the better part of the past week, CLOT has yet another “K.O.D.” release in the works, this iteration a nod to one of the rarest colorways in the label’s repertoire. Rounding out an already eventful series — headed first by the OG and then the “CHA” subsequently — the upcoming “Solar Red” takes us all the way back to 2006 when Kanye West hit the “Touch The Sky” stage wearing an exclusive Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death.”