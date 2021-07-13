Cancel
Database Supercharger Silk Raises $55 Million

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDatabase supercharger Silk announced it raised an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. These are the details. Database supercharger Silk announced it completed an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. S Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Pitango, Globespan, Ibex, and Vintage, and new investors including Clal Insurance, Bank HaPoalim, Meitav Dash, and Menora Mivtachim.

