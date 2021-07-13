Database Supercharger Silk Raises $55 Million
Database supercharger Silk announced it raised an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. These are the details. Database supercharger Silk announced it completed an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. S Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Pitango, Globespan, Ibex, and Vintage, and new investors including Clal Insurance, Bank HaPoalim, Meitav Dash, and Menora Mivtachim.pulse2.com
Comments / 0