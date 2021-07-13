Database Supercharger Silk Raises $55 Million

Teikametrics, the leading optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series B round led by Intel Capital, one of the world’s top investors in AI technology. GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, participated in the round as well as Centana Growth Partners and Lydia Jett, Head of ecommerce at Softbank Vision Fund as an individual strategic investor. Existing investors Jump Capital and Granite Point Capital also joined in the round. The new funding will drive the expansion of Teikametrics’ AI-powered SaaS platform, Flywheel 2.0, and support the ecommerce pioneer’s mission to bring cutting-edge decision-making capabilities to every online seller in the world.