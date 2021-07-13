‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Makes His Podcast Debut as the Final Guest on ‘Round Springfield’

At last, the king of surrealist, shape-based comedy, Julio Torres, is finally getting his very own feature film. That's right. According to The Hollywood Reporter, our favorite oddball eccentric is slated to write, direct and star in a yet-to-be titled comedy for A24. Not only that, but given that Torres is one of the industry's best-kept secrets, it's also no surprise that big-name stars like actress Tilda Swinton are reportedly attached to the project, with Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary already on board to produce.