‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Makes His Podcast Debut as the Final Guest on ‘Round Springfield’

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything’s coming up Allie Goertz (Jo and the Pirates, Fire Talk with Me) and Julia Prescott (Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Townies)! The two podcast hosts and Simpsons’ fanatics are bringing their podcast Round Springfield – formerly Everything’s Coming Up Simpsons/Everything’s Coming Up Podcast – to a close, but not before one last special guest paid a visit. The Simpsons‘ creator Matt Groening (Futurama, Disenchantment) declared his interview on Round Springfield’s last guested-episode as his first official podcast interview.

