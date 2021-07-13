Cancel
A Bear Was Temporarily Armed After Running Off With A Campers Gun In The Boundary Waters

By Jeanne Ryan
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week in the Boundary Waters a turn of events happened in the blink of an eye as a hungry bear looking for food happened to grab a campers bag that also contained a handgun. Conservation Officer Mary Manning reported the incident in her weekly conservation report. Bring Me The...

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

