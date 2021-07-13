Naomi Hall
Sylvia - Naomi Hall, 85, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at Wichita. She was born October 7, 1935 at Cherokee, OK, the daughter of Clyde J. and Larene B. Alexander Sayre. On December 21, 1952 she married Henry Hall, Sr. at Pratt. He died November 29, 2020. She is survived by her children: Katherine (Fred) Wilhoft and Henry (Charlotte) Hall, Jr. Brothers: Larry Sayre, Tom Sayre, John Sayre and Dale Sayre. Sisters: Mary Baetz and Suella Smith. Nine grandchildren. 37 great grandchildren. Three gt. gt. grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three infant children, daughter-in-law: Sharon Hall, grandson: Daniel Hall, gt. grandchildren: Christina "Tina" Schoenecker and Wayne Schoenecker.www.hutchnews.com
Comments / 0