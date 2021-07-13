Cancel
Pantheon: $100 Million And Over $1 Billion Valuation

pulse2.com
 11 days ago

Pantheon — an SaaS platform that empowers WebOps teams to create websites that excel in the digital economy — announced it has raised $100 million in Series E funding at a valuation of over $1 billion. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 was the sole investor in this round. Including this funding round, the company has raised $200 million to date.

