The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, honoring the best performers and TV shows from the past year, will be revealed on Tuesday. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) will announce the nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The announcement will start at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, and be available to stream on the Emmys website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To qualify for this year’s Emmy Awards, shows had to have aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.