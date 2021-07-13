Lidija Stefanova
BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, named Lidija Stefanova an Audit Partner for the Miami market. Stefanova has 15 years of accounting experience working with public and private companies with both domestic and international operations. In her new role, she will support clients—with a focus on the real estate industry— through a variety of accounting issues, such as business combinations, initial public offerings and revenue transactions.www.bizjournals.com
