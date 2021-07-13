Cancel
Business

People on the Move

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEKN Solutions formerly Eikon Digital, announced the promotion of Renee Lopez-Cantera to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 20 years of extensive experience in sales development, operations, and marketing, Cantera is well-positioned to lead the EKN Solutions increased marketing and inbound measures in the United States. Cantera strategizes closely with her book of over 35+ clients, partner advertising, and public relations agencies. She brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership in commercial and residential real estate, travel and tourism, government affairs, healthcare, and e-commerce verticals. Cantera's focus on consumer trends, tech innovation, market research, and the customer voice guide her to optimize revenue margins for the company and customers alike. As a Miami native, Cantera is passionate about the #MiamiTech scene. She also dedicates time to several industry groups such as: On Deck & the Beacon Council. She holds leadership roles in Nonprofits.

