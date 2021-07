As summer rages on, so does the 76ers off-season, which is sure to come with a couple of big moves. Philly sports talk has been dominated by the recent news that the Sixers are shopping three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. With that new development, many forget about a few other players set to hit free agency who could certainly help the Sixers going into next season. With that, let's take a look at a player who's already been linked to the Sixers plenty of times, Kyle Lowry.