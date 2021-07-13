Cancel
Animals

A Bear Was Temporarily Armed After Running Off With A Campers Gun In The Boundary Waters

By Jeanne Ryan
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week in the Boundary Waters a turn of events happened in the blink of an eye as a hungry bear looking for food happened to grab a campers bag that also contained a handgun. Conservation Officer Mary Manning reported the incident in her weekly conservation report. Bring Me The...

Duluth, MN
