It was the investment that was definitely going to make you a millionaire overnight. The type of asset that would carry you with it on the unstoppable tech wave barrelling into a dazzlingly bright future.We believed, at some point in the last five years, one in every eight UK adults has bought at least one cryptocurrency – digital or virtual only assets that are held, traded and transferred electronically while being kept secure by cryptography (hence the name).Transactions are managed not by a central bank but on a peer-to-peer basis through technology that shares and synchronises data across multiple sites.Thousands...