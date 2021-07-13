Duluth’s Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

I said these words to myself (with a few others), "When THE (*&^ is the construction down here going to end!" It happened when I turned onto Superior Street on Lake Avenue after just getting off the freeway. I needed to get over to the Walgreens on East Superior street. As soon as I turned off Lake and onto Superior street, traffic crawled. Up ahead at 3rd Ave East it's closed for a block for street work. Cars are then routed all the way up to 4th Street to go around the hospital area because of other construction projects there for the hospital.