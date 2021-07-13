Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth’s Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

By David Drew
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A free, full week of activities are all set for the City of Duluth's Water Safety Week, which will provide plenty of family fun in Canal Park and on Park Point. Water Safety Week begins Monday, July 19 and first up is the sand modeling contest on Park Point. Everyone is invited to participate and you can make your sand creation anywhere on Park Point Beach. Once it's completed, just share your creation on social media using and tag with #DuluthSandModelingContest 2021. You can also email a picture of it to parks@duluthmn.gov. Everyone who does this will be entered to win prizes.

Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Split Rock Lighthouse Makes National Top 5 Campsites List

Dyrt Magazine just published their top 10 campsites in the nation and our own Split Rock Lighthouse made the top 5. At only $22 this is a bargain. If you have an RV, this is not for you. It's the grass roots bag and tent type of campsite, and you can bring your pet. It also says you can have a fire, but that might not be the case with the drought and dry conditions around the whole state, you may not want to start a fire to cook or keep warm.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Bouncing Bears Have A Good Time On Hermantown Trampoline

The Hermantown Police Department caught a fun moment with some bears and cubs on a trampoline in town. Momma bear was on the Trampoline watching while the cubs were jumping and rolling around. Just a day out to the park for them. I would have liked to have seen how the bears were able to get up on the trampoline and play in the first place. I'm surprised they didn't tear the safety net.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Is A Popeyes Restaurant Still Opening In Duluth?

Just like everyone else, I was really excited when I learned that a Popeyes restaurant was opening in Duluth!. This news was announced back in early 2021 and after the year we had prior, this was definitely welcome news! The Development Tracker first broke the news and shared it would be located in a new development in Duluth.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Storm Damage Causes Cancellation of Ely Blueberry/Art Festival

Things were in place for another fun and successful Ely Blueberry/Art Festival, scheduled to begin Friday, July 23 and go through Sunday, July 25. This 3-day festival is Ely's signature summer event, which was scheduled to feature more than 260 artists and crafters, 30 food vendors, and local musicians. According to Ely.org, the Ely Blueberry/Art Festival draws and estimated 40,000 people over the three-day period.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Old Farmer’s Almanac: Expect Drought For Twin Ports Throughout August

One of the biggest headlines for the Twin Ports, and Minnesota as a whole, is that fact that we are seeing major drought conditions. Just Thursday (July 22nd), the National Weather Service of Duluth updated the drought monitor for our area and it is still looking pretty dire. According to their report, most of the state is seeing moderate to severe drought conditions. Other areas to our west are seeing severe drought conditions.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

House Made of Metal Shipping Containers For Sale in Minnesota

This unique house is the first of its kind in Minneapolis, and it's for sale. This house was designed and built Paragon Designs and is located in the Jordan neighborhood at 2434 Irving Ave. and was built in cooperation with the Minneapolis Homes Program, which helps builders build affordable homes in neighborhoods that don't get a lot of new home builds.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Car Seat Clinic Happens July 29 In Superior

Keeping our kids safe is a parents top priority. And one of the most-basic everyday items is also one of the most dangerous - if not properly used. We're talking about the common car seat - something almost every parent has installed in their vehicle. Not only does a car...
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Superior Hiking Trail Bans Campfires + Wood Burning Stoves Due To Drought Conditions

The severe rain deficit we've all been experiencing in the Northland and Arrowhead region for the bulk of this summer has led to restrictions on the 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) that runs along the North Shore and Lake Superior. The association that provides leadership for the trail path has set in place a ban on all campfires and backpacking wood-burning stoves - at least for the time being.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

When On Earth Will The Construction Downtown End?

I said these words to myself (with a few others), "When THE (*&^ is the construction down here going to end!" It happened when I turned onto Superior Street on Lake Avenue after just getting off the freeway. I needed to get over to the Walgreens on East Superior street. As soon as I turned off Lake and onto Superior street, traffic crawled. Up ahead at 3rd Ave East it's closed for a block for street work. Cars are then routed all the way up to 4th Street to go around the hospital area because of other construction projects there for the hospital.
Posted by
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Fire Department Rescue Betty the Bulldog After Fire

The Duluth Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on Sunday afternoon and found a scared pup. The call came in around 3 PM when a neighbor heard smoke detectors sounding off and after investigating, found smoke coming from the kitchen area and got no response when they knocked on the door.

