People on the Move

LZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.