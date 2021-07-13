People on the Move
Maya Sutanto, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in audit services at Crowe LLP, a pubic accounting, consulting, and technology firm. She has been with the firm for over nine years. Sutanto specializes in assurance, tax, and consulting services for the retail dealer industry. She received her bachelor of business in accounting from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a Chartered Accountant for Australia and New Zealand. She is a member of the AICPA and the Florida Institute of CPAs.www.bizjournals.com
