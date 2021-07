ELLSWORTH — In some ways, March of 2020 feels like eons ago now that people are out on the streets and in restaurants, many are going maskless and a vaccine against COVID-19 is available to people 12 years of age and above. But mid-March last year was the beginning of COVID restrictions, and when the state began its pandemic shift to remote schooling, to remain at least partly in place for many districts throughout the 2020-21 school year.