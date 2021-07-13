People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKara Perkins, CPA, was recently promoted to partner in audit services at Crowe LLP, an accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. She has been with the firm for over 18 years. Perkins focuses on providing audit, risk, and advisory consulting services in the retail dealership industry. She received her bachelor of science degree in finance from Butler University and is a member of the AICPA and the Florida Institute of CPAs.

