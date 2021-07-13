People on the Move

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it has obtained a strategic investment for its wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. from FIRMA Holdings Corp. (FRMA) to begin development. The Company continues to see development opportunities from companies in various sectors to use its blockchain technology and is extremely excited to now have the resources to move one or more of these opportunities forward. The new team has identified a few of the more exciting opportunities and will now put its effort on closing them. 'We are also extremely excited to have received approval on our OTC Markets Application, so the company profile and financials should be updated by the first week of August,' states IDGlobal Corp. CFO Sebastien DuFort.