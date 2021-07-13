Cancel
Alan Riquelmy: You be the judge

By Alan Riquelmy
Union
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe judge mused on whether a jury should hear about a felony conviction that was some two decades old. The case itself was newsworthy, which was why I was there. A man well known in the town for leaving white nationalist literature on cars faced an assault charge. Attorneys in the case battled over what a jury should be allowed to hear.

Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Gann publishes Constitutional Rights of Prisoners

Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Shaun Gann published a book titled “Constitutional Rights of Prisoners.”. The tenth edition covers all aspects of prisoners’ rights including an overview of the judicial system, constitutional law and explanation of specific constitutional issues regarding correctional populations. It also discusses the federal statutes that affect correctional administration and inmates’ rights to bring litigation. The book can be found on Amazon and on the Routledge website.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
CBS News

FBI reveals new information on Brett Kavanaugh investigation

The FBI revealed new information on its sexual misconduct investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In a letter sent to two Democratic senators, the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips on the then-judge in 2018, but only the "relevant" ones were sent to the Trump White House, and it's not clear what happened after that. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Jan Wolfe, legal affairs correspondent for Reuters, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Posted by
CNN

Staff director for 1/6 committee accused of retaliating against whistleblower

(CNN) — David Buckley, the newly named staff director for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, was found to be retaliating against a whistleblower during his time as the CIA inspector general, according to a report by the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal appeals court finds CDC eviction moratorium unlawful

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exceeded its authority by temporarily halting evictions amid the pandemic. In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that the agency had overreached with its eviction moratorium, which is set to expire at the end of July.
cheddar.com

States Pass Laws that Ban Discrimination Against Unvaccinated People

The COVID-19 virus itself has been difficult to get hold of, but misinformation surrounding the vaccines have added another layer of difficulty to fighting against it. Those misinformation include conspiracy theories that claim the vaccines alter people's DNA or that the vaccines contain microchips that the government uses to spy on individuals. These mis and disinformation mainly floated around online and social media, but as also been parroted time and time again by right-wing media outlets. However, there has been a shift in tone lately among some of the most high-profile conservative figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy. Conservative leaders in Washington also came out this week urging Americans to get vaccinated. This includes not only the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations all along, but also the second ranking House GOP leader Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise received a Pfizer shot on Sunday, relinquishing his reluctance to vaccination. Even with these recent efforts to make a pivot, the dominant narrative of the conservatives stays the same -- vaccination is a choice and should not be mandated. In lieu of this narrative, so many of the Republican-led states have passed legislations that ban discrimination against those who are unvaccinated. While the laws vary in terms of who would be shielded from mandatory vaccinations and under what circumstances, nearly every bill prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment or taking adverse actions based on vaccination status. Under some legislations, violations may be subject to steep fines and even criminal liability and imprisonment. Lowell Pearson, a managing partner at Husch Blackwell, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more on the anti-discrimination legislations that the firm has been tracking.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin Defends Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt

Representative Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has defended the Capitol Police officer who shot rioter Ashli Babbitt, parting with former President Donald Trump's version of events. Speaking on C-Span for its January 6 Views From the House show, ahead of its Sunday release, Rep. Mullin firmly defended the officer's actions in the Capitol as rioters stormed the building.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Atlantic

The Hate-Crime Case in Which No One Was Intimidated

Earlier this month, a California college student passing through Utah wanted to show contempt for a sheriff’s deputy who stopped her friend, so she defiled a pro-police sign. The cop watched, then arrested her. Now she has been charged with a hate crime and faces possible jail time under a...
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Deborah Herrera: Your opinions only your way?

In regards to the letter to the editor from Piper Devi published June 13: “No place for biases … and far right rhetoric,“ a newspaper has the obligation to present unbiased news (or maybe I am just wishful thinking), and thoughtful opinions from many viewpoints. Are you saying that you...
Public SafetyColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: A little hope for humankind

I recently had the opportunity to attend a training on how to recognize and deal with sexual harassment. I learned what is acceptable and what is not in dealing with fellow human beings — or in other words, how not to be a crappy person. While this is not the first workshop on the subject that I’ve been to, I came away with some renewed appreciation for the progress our country has made in recognizing that this is an issue and addressing it.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Is Chief Justice Roberts the Supreme Court's "Property Guy"?

Robert Thomas made a thorough observation on his Inverse Condemnation blog: Chief Justice Roberts is the Supreme Court's "property guy":. The biggest point we read between the lines of Chief Justice Roberts' opinion was this: the Chief is solidly the "property guy" on the Court. In addition to Cedar Point, how many of the Court's property or property-related opinions has he authored? Knick. Penn East. Horne II. Murr dissent. Winter. This recent per curiam sure reads a lot like he wrote it, too. [Pakdel v. City & County of San Francisco]. Those opinions he didn't author he played a big part in: the fifth vote in Koontz; presumably employing his role as Chief to organize unanimous or nearly unanimous decisions in Arkansas Game, Horne I, Brandt, Hawkes, and Sackett; and joining in very pro-property rights pluralities when there wasn't a majority. (Did we miss any?)

