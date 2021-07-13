Cancel
3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Company to highlight award-winning gunshot detection solution, VIGIL CLOUD, and new license plate capture camera. 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.

Economythepaypers.com

Hay launches its cloud native microservice

Hay, an Australia-based fintech, has launched its ‘Hay-as-a-Service’ (HaaS) solution with the support of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform. Hay-as-a-Service is designed to provide fast, secure, and customisable financial services processing for financial and non-financial businesses. It offers one API frontend for individual companies to improve their customer experience, the company states.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Phoenixville-based Technology Innovator Celebrates 35 Years of Product Development

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — In 1986, computer network-related technology innovation was hot and accelerating quickly. SEH Technology is one of the few companies founded at that time which has succeeded independently for 35 years. The company’s “secret sauce” is two-fold: high quality German engineering and the ability to spot and capitalize on emerging market trends. Importantly, customers trust SEH to help them drive value from their networking investments, internally and externally, all the way out to IIoT devices.
ComputersMySanAntonio

StorageOS Provides Civo with Cloud Native Storage to Support Lightning-Fast Managed Kubernetes Development and Deployment Service

LONDON (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that the company has provided Civo with persistent cloud native storage volumes to support its managed Kubernetes services. Civo considered several storage vendors, including OpenEBS, Portworx, and Rook. But StorageOS was ultimately selected because it delivered on several essential MSP requirements — performance, data safety, competitive pricing, and round-the-clock support.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Education and Learning Analytics Market 2021 Overview by Products Type, Future Innovations, industrial Development, Current Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges| IBM Corporation, Oracle, Blackboard Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., D2L Corporation, Saba Software, MicroStrategy Inc., and Microsoft.

The report encompasses all the major influential factors altering the Education and Learning Analytics Market growth in the present scenario as well as expected to affect the growth in future based on current patterns. It consists of a series of the globally relevant factors including the geographic and political perspective thereby providing a well-documented market review.
NFLaithority.com

Identiv To Showcase Cloud-Based Remote Access Control And IoT Devices At ISC West 2021

Meet Identiv in Las Vegas to Demo a Unified Portfolio of Security Solutions, Including Velocity Vision VMS, Freedom Cloud, and Cirrus ACaaS. Identiv, Inc. a global leader in digital identification and security, will showcase its recently expanded visual intelligence and operating expense (OPEX)-focused solutions at ISC West 2021, including its innovative video management system (VMS) and access-control-as-a-service (ACaaS) offerings. Attendees will be able to view Identiv’s complete product portfolio, including physical access control and cybersecurity, video and data analytics, door readers, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) solutions for physical and IT-secured businesses.
Electronicsaustinnews.net

Galaxy Next Generation to Highlight its G2 Visual Alerts at ISC West Tradeshow

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at ISC West 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are excited...
Businessaithority.com

Logical Clocks Raises €5 Million to Fast Forward the Development of Hopsworks, The Most Advanced Cloud Native Feature Store For AI

The company that launched Hopsworks, the world’s first open-source Feature Store for AI, raises a €5M Series A investment led by the Nordic VC Industrifonden with the participation of Inventure. Hopsworks has already attracted industry leading organizations including PaddyPower-Betfair, Getinge, and Swedbank. Logical Clocks, the Swedish company behind Hopsworks, the...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

NAPCO Security Technologies To Introduce New Products At ISC West 2021

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) - Get Report, one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced it will be showcasing new products at the ISC West 2021 trade show taking place in Las Vegas, NV July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo Center.
Las Vegas, NVbiometricupdate.com

Contactless biometric access control advances on display at ISC West 2021

Biometrics providers are prominent among the access control companies participating in ISC West 2021, going on July 19 to 21 in Las Vegas, including Unioncommunity, Genetec, Suprema, SAFR, Iris ID, Princeton Identity, StoneLock, Idemia, Alcatraz AI and TBS. Unioncommunity. Unioncommunity is introducing its newly-developed contactless multi-modal biometric access control system...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Cloud: Key to Driving Innovation

Article By : Syed Alam and Greg Douglass, Accenture. While the benefits of cloud are significant, many semiconductor companies are still lagging behind in adoption. At a time where the semiconductor industry is struggling to address rising chip demand and supply constraints, it has become an imperative for semiconductor businesses to turn to cloud to accelerate innovation, ramp up productivity and gain competitive advantage.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft's new broadcast development kit for Teams is tailored for cloud production workflows

Microsoft has released a new broadcast development kit for Teams that will make it easy for production studios to integrate Teams feeds right into their cloud production workflows. The open-source project will require an Azure virtual machine to pull the audio and video feeds of Teams meetings directly from the Microsoft Cloud, and it will allow media producers to send Teams content to their online cloud studio without using any desktop app.
BusinessLaw.com

Innovation in Practice Management Solutions: Frontline Managed Services

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

TRM works with IBM to develop cloud-based asset management solution

For decades, Total Resource Management Inc. has partnered with IBM to assist their customers with implementing Maximo, an enterprise asset management software first rolled out in 1985. Offering services such as work planning, location management and inventory, Maximo is used by companies such as The American Red Cross. “This relationship...
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)

