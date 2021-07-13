Cancel
Cloud Governance Expert Rencore Publishes Whitepaper To Help Keep Microsoft 365 Clutter At Bay

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

MUNICH, Germany (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Rencore, the provider of award-winning software for governing Microsoft 365, today published the first in a series of essential cloud governance guides. The whitepaper "Essential Cloud Governance Planning - Declutter Microsoft 365" addresses the complex challenges around cloud sprawl and offers a defined process for keeping Microsoft 365 environments clutter-free.

