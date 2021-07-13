Guest Opinion: Art Hirsch: A good step toward improving Boulder Creek

The Boulder Camera posted an article on the front page of the July 3 edition notifying the Boulder community that the state will be issuing new guidelines on how the University of Colorado Boulder handles its stormwater. It has taken the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) more than 12 years to develop a new permit in an attempt to control stormwater and E. coli discharges from CU. It is about time that CU is being forced to protect Boulder Creek via a regulatory action.