Lakers Rumors: LAL Looking for ‘Difference-Making Playmaker’ Alongside LeBron, Davis

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly determined to find a "difference-making playmaker" to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Marc Stein reported the Lakers want James and Davis to spend more time at the 4 and 5, respectively, next season and need someone to lead the offense for that plan to work. The subtext: The Lakers want someone better than impending free agent Dennis Schroder, who was supposed to be filling that role last season.

