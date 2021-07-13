Lakers Rumors: LAL Looking for ‘Difference-Making Playmaker’ Alongside LeBron, Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly determined to find a "difference-making playmaker" to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Marc Stein reported the Lakers want James and Davis to spend more time at the 4 and 5, respectively, next season and need someone to lead the offense for that plan to work. The subtext: The Lakers want someone better than impending free agent Dennis Schroder, who was supposed to be filling that role last season.www.lakers365.com
