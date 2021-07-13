Cancel
WAMU hires Erika Pulley-Hayes as new station manager

By Elahe Izadi
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington's NPR affiliate WAMU has named Erika Pulley-Hayes as its new station manager, one of the most prestigious jobs in public radio. She will begin Aug. 30. Pulley-Hayes, 49, currently serves as CEO of an NPR affiliate in Orlando called Community Communications. Before that, she was vice president for radio at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides federal funds to more than 1,000 public radio stations around the country, including WAMU. Pulley-Hayes was also elected to the NPR Board of Directors last year.

