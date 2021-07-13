The Right To Vote: The Impact Of Shelby County V. Holder On Voting Rights

We are at a point in the country’s history when we are looking, again, at the denial of the right to vote for African Americans in this country. We say ‘again’ because the history of the vote in the country for African Americans is simply that African Americans can’t vote because of their race. Tactics to obstruct voting rights were devised such as impassible tests like, how many bubbles in a bar of soap, how many beans in a jar of beans, cite the Preamble of the United States Constitution, pay a Poll Tax, or The Grandfather Clause, if your grandfather couldn’t vote, neither can you.