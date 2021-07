Markleeville, CA…The Tamarack fire is estimated to be 500 acres burning near the town of Markleeville. Firefighters are on scene and actively engaged in suppression operations. Two helicopters, Very Large Air Tanker, Single Engine Air tankers and Air Attack are on scene. Fire is burning in timber and brush. Fire is active on flanks and exhibiting high rates of spread. Ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point to begin containment lines around the flank, or sides, of the fire. Currently, air tankers are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try to inhibit the fire’s spread. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered for this incident.