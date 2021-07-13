Cancel
Music

Rumor: Steve Di Giorgio Is the Megadeth Mystery Bassist

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, a Cameo video in which Dave Mustaine hinted at the identity of Megadeth’s new bassist made its way onto the web. Today, the Internet sleuths have done their sleuthin’, and they think they know who the mystery bassist is: Steve Di Giorgio. The evidence: a shot from the aforementioned...

MusicKerrang

Korn announce new touring bassist filling in for Fieldy

Following June’s news that Fieldy is taking some time off from Korn, the band have just announced his live replacement. Roberto ​‘Ra’ Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies will be hitting the road and filling in on bass duties with the Bakersfield nu-metallers this summer, with Korn announcing: ​“We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy. While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.
Musicmetalinjection

And The Temporary Bassist for KORN Is…

Korn has announced Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz will be filling in for Korn in the wake of Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu's absence this summer. Fieldy made the announcement last month that he was stepping down from the band's touring plans to deal with what he called “personal issues” and “bad habits.”
MusicMetalSucks

Slipknot Meet Kid Cudi in New Mash-up “Day ‘n’ Knot”

Master masher-upper William Maranci has released his latest masterpiece: an amalgamation of Slipknot’s “Duality” and Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Night.” You can check it out below. Slipknot are currently working on new music and they also have 1 – 7 albums’ worth of unreleased material including the fabled reportedly-reminiscent-of-Radiohead album...
Musicmetalinjection

Dave Mustaine Shares First Tease of New MEGADETH Bassist

Now that Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is on Cameo, it has become a de-facto news source for updates on the upcoming Megadeth release. We've learned from a recent Cameo that the bass parts for the highly anticipated next album have been redone since the dismissal of David Ellefson, and today, Mustaine even offered a tease on who the new bassist might be.
Musicmetalinjection

MEGADETH To Release 2001 Acoustic Concert Unplugged In Boston

Megadeth will release their 2001 acoustic concert recorded in Boston for the first time ever on August 20. The concert was previously only available through the band's fanclub, and will now see a wider release on digital and physical formats through Cleopatra Records. The tracklist for Unplugged In Boston will...
MusicMetalSucks

Killswitch Engage Announce August Streaming Event

Killswitch Engage have announced a streaming event for next month, during which they’ll perform their 2000 eponymous debut as well as their most recent album, 2019’s Atonement, in full. A press release also promises “a few surprises along the way.”. Filmed at The Palladium in Worcester, MA by David Brodsky...
Boston, MAmxdwn.com

Megadeth Announces New Live Album Unplugged In Boston

In 2001, metal icons Megadeth performed an acoustic concert in Boston, recorded it, and then later made it available for fan club members only. Now, 20 years later the band releases the album via indie label Cleopatra Records. While no exact release date is official yet, fans can pre-order the album now. Megadeth announced their upcoming tour in May.
CelebritiesMetalSucks

Exodus Drummer Successfully Undergoes Full Gastrectomy

As previously reported, yesterday, July 12, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting underwent a full gastrectomy — the complete surgical removal of his entire stomach — as part of ongoing treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer with which he was diagnosed this past spring. Fans will be relieved to...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour

Hatebreed will be replacing In Flames on the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year featuring coheadliners Megadeth and Lamb Of God, along with special guests Trivium. Organizers announced that In Flames are unable to join the trek, so Hatebreed have been recruited in their place and will appear at all stops with the exception of Knotfest Iowa.
MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Megadeth's "Unplugged In Boston" for the very first time on August 20th in multiple formats. The album will mark the very first time in 20 years that the band's rare 2001 intimate, scaled-down performance in Boston, Ma will be released commercially.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Pop Evil bassist Matt DiRito quits

Longtime Pop Evil bassist, Matt DiRito, has quit the band as reported via his social media. Through his Instagram, DiRito wrote,. “So long, but not goodbye. The time has come for me to part ways with POP EVIL. The decision has been made that I will not be joining them on their upcoming tour, or any future tours. Walking away from something I’ve helped build is not easy- but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures,” he continued. “POP EVIL will continue on and so will I, just not together. The details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way. Having the opportunity to meet so many fans across the world is something that has made a lasting impression on my heart,” he added. “I would have loved to play for you all one more time, and I am sorry that it did not work out that way. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless support and love. I wish Pop Evil nothing but success in all of their future endeavors and I am thankful for the time (2007-2021) that I was able to be part of it.”
Grand Rapids, MI1029thebuzz.com

Korn Plays First Show With Suicidal Tendencies Bassist

Korn played their first big post-pandemic show of the year on Friday (July 16th) at the Upheaval Festival at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, MI. The occasion also marked their first time to play live with Fieldy's temporary replacement, Suicidal Tendencies bass player Ra Diaz. Korn's next date is in...
Musicmetalinjection

And The Bassist on The New MUTOID MAN Album Is…

Mutoid Man is currently in the studio working on a new album, and with a mystery bassist replacing now-ex-bassist Nicholas Cageao. While Mutoid Man has been keeping who they've been working with under wraps, their label Sargent House may have given it away. In a photo posted to Sargent House's...
MetalSucks

Metallica Release Rough Mix + Multiple Covers of “The Unforgiven”

Metallica’s relentless thirtieth anniversary celebration of The Black Album continues today with multiple versions of “The Unforgiven.”. First up: a rough mix of the song from May of 1991, three months before the record was released. I don’t think it’s all that interesting, especially compared to the three other “Unforgiven”s we got today, but completists will most certainly wanna hear it. The track will appear on the upcoming super-duper-extra-special-limited-edition-more-precious-than-your-grandmother anniversary reissue of The Black Album.
Portland, ORbassmusicianmagazine.com

Interview With Bassist Brett Marquette

Portland, OR has always been a music hub here in the Northwest. Before the pandemic, there was so much music happening up here that I was never surprised to meet a bass player who had been just across the mighty Columbia River from our office. One such Bassist is Brett...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Mayhem’s Attila Csihar on The MetalSucks Podcast #395

Mayhem vocalist Attila Csihar guests this week to discuss the band’s new EP, Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando, which consists of three new originals and four classic punk covers. Attila shares the punk rock albums that shaped him in his youth, how he had to smuggle music into communist Hungary while growing up there in the early ’80s, his first time meeting Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, Discharge reacting to the Mayhem cover of their track, and why he prefers today’s audiences to the violent shows of the ’80s. Attila also relays how the pandemic has affected Mayhem, how they plan to tour with ever-shifting rules in every country, and the horror movie soundtrack he’s working on with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))).
MusicBillboard

Dave Mustaine Confirms David Ellefson Will Not Return to Megadeth

David Ellefson will not return to his post as bassist of the thrash metal band Megadeth, frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed in a new video. The band previously issued a statement on May 10 that acknowledged reports that sexually explicit videos featuring Ellefson and a woman -- who is not his wife of 28 years, Julie Foley, with whom he shares two children -- had leaked online. On May 24, Megadeth announced its decision to part ways with Ellefson.
Denver, COWestword

RIP: Brethren Fast Bassist Mik "the Stik" Messina

Mik “the Stik” Messina, bassist for the notorious Brethren Fast, died on July 16 at the age of 56 following a long illness, nearly six years after the death of his younger brother, Don, who was the band's singer and guitarist. In the early days of Brethren Fast, the Messina...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Judas Priest Announce Gargantuan 50th Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest will release a ridiculously oversized 42-disc box set for their 50th anniversary, the band has announced. Dubbed 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, the set will include not only studio album and live album Priest have ever made, but a whopping thirteen discs of previously unreleased material, plus a whole other lotta bells and whistles… or, this being Judas Priest, fringes and studs, I guess.

