Cobra Kai’s Emmy Nomination Redeems its Rough Beginnings
Cobra Kai finds itself among television’s upper echelon with today’s 2021 Emmy nominations announcement, which named it as a nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series for January’s Netflix-debuted third season. The series, a decades-awaited sequel to The Karate Kid films, has seen its popularity increase exponentially after a migration from YouTube Premium to Netflix, on which the nominated season premiered. It’s quite the achievement when remembering the show’s less-than-auspicious 2018 launch.www.denofgeek.com
