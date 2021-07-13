Cancel
TV Series

Cobra Kai’s Emmy Nomination Redeems its Rough Beginnings

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai finds itself among television’s upper echelon with today’s 2021 Emmy nominations announcement, which named it as a nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series for January’s Netflix-debuted third season. The series, a decades-awaited sequel to The Karate Kid films, has seen its popularity increase exponentially after a migration from YouTube Premium to Netflix, on which the nominated season premiered. It’s quite the achievement when remembering the show’s less-than-auspicious 2018 launch.

TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian receive 24 nominations each while Ted Lasso, Bridgerton and Cobra Kai also earn nods ahead of TV's highest honors

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision. The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories - drama, comedy and limited series - only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. The pairing of Kaley...
TV & VideosPopculture

Emmy Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Awards Contenders

Television's biggest night is almost here, and the 73rd Emmy Awards nominees are officially in! On Tuesday, father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, came together to present the Emmy nominations for the 2020-2021 TV season. The Television Academy's Emmy nominations livestreamed via the Emmys website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Coming To Netflix Soon: Everything You Need To Know

‘Cobra Kai’ will be back for season 4 — and sooner than you think. From the cast to whether or not this will be the final season, here’s everything we know so far. Cobra Kai’s got more fight left in it. The hit Netflix series will return for season 4 in the near future. After that game-changing season 3 finale, Cobra Kai fans are anxious to find out what’s next for our favorite characters.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Cobra Kai”: Netflix, responsible for its Emmy nomination according to its creators

As you know “Cobra Kai” premiered in 2018 on “YouTube Red”, however, its first two seasons went unnoticed on this platform. Two years later, fiction made its leap to Netflix and managed to reach a larger audience. This is how she became an international phenomenon that has managed to be nominated for an Emmy. But what is the formula for the success of this series?
MoviesEmpire

Emmy Nominees 2021: WandaVision Bags Marvel Studios Its First Nominations

Last year, much as it was for cinema, was a weird one for TV, with the pandemic impacting some shows and making stars of others. For the 2021 Emmys, the nominations include a group of returning stalwarts such as The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us, but plenty of new entries too. And Marvel has plenty to be happy about, as WandaVision picked up several nominations, with Kathryn Hahn's in particular provoking much joy.
MoviesWKTV

'Ted Lasso' broke a 'Glee' record with its Emmy nominations

The cast and producers of Apple's "Ted Lasso" scored a major W during Tuesday's Emmy nominations and broke a record in the process. With its 20 nominations, "Ted Lasso" became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, besting the 19 nominations "Glee" earned in 2010 for its first season.
UFCbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Martin Kove's Karate Kid Reason for Poirier-McGregor Result

If there's anyone who would have something to say on much-anticipated fights, you'd think it would be actor Martin Kove, who took the opportunity to chime in on what some might feel is the anti-climactic result of the UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Kove, who played John Kreese since the 1984 film The Karate Kid, made his return to the iconic role on the sequel series reboot Cobra Kai on Netflix. The one-time sensei of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the very tactic he pushed to his prized student in the John G. Avildsen film.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Gives Sony Pictures TV First Comedy Series Nomination In Decades As ‘The Boys’ & ‘Shark Tank’ Complete Emmy Trifecta

When the dust settled on the Emmy nominations announcement Tuesday morning, Sony Pictures Television Studios found themselves with nominations in three top series categories, an expected 10th Outstanding Reality/Structured Reality Series nomination for ABC veteran Shark Tank, and surprise nominations for Netflix’s Cobra Kai as Outstanding Drama Series and Amazon’s The Boys as Outstanding Drama Series. (Sony scored an additional drama series nom for Left Bank’s The Crown.)
TV Showswcn247.com

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV shows that helped distract America during the pandemic are in the hunt for Emmy nominations. Among them: the British royal drama “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American football coach put in charge of a British soccer team. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Jones as a troubled chess prodigy. Also vying for Emmy recognition is “The Underground Railroad,” created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Icon Heroes Reveals The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Team Box Set

Icon Heroes is traveling through time as they revisit the 1984 All-Valley Karate Championship from The Karate Kid. The Karate Kid has easily gained a massive amount of popularity lately due to the high success of Cobra Kai. The sequel series original debuted on YouTube Red with two seasons already underway before it went mainstream with Season 3 which premiered on Netflix. Cobra Kai followed the story of Johnny Lawrence and his journey since his embarrassing defeat at the All-Valley Karate Championship back in 1984. Icon Heroes is allowing fans to live this iconic tournament once again with their new The Karate Kid Cobra Kai Competition Team Action Figure Box Set. The set will include four 6" scaled figures from the film with Team Cobra Kai preparing to hopefully take home the gold.
MoviesDen of Geek

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Style Trumps Story in Netflix’s Neon Noir

Career killer gets stuck with a cute kid. It’s a great story premise, and one that has led to many a action movie classic, from True Grit to Terminator 2. In Gunpowder Milkshake, the Netflix neon noir from Israeli director Navot Papushado, the set-up works its magic again. Here, the career killer is professional assassin Sam (Karen Gillan), who learned the family business from single mom Scarlet (Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey) before she abandoned Sam 15 years ago after a job gone wrong. When Sam gets hired by all-powerful shadow organization The Firm to retrieve some stolen money, it seems like just another case… until she realizes 8-year-old Emily’s (Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman) life is at stake. Sam is no hero. She does terrible things in this very movie, but, like other action movie killers before her, Sam has a code: she draws the line at children getting killed, and that means using her particular set of skills for objective good this time.
TV ShowsClick2Houston.com

Let’s go over the big Emmy nomination surprises and snubs

In a year in which TV was filmed during a global pandemic, it’s amazing that there were this many TV shows that were eligible to be nominated for an Emmy. Yet here we are, and man, there sure were some surprises when this year’s Emmy nominations were released Tuesday. Critically...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Creators Address "Best Comedy" Emmy Nom; Tease Season 4

If Don Cheadle's Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor for his 98-second performance in Falcon and Winter Soldier wasn't bizarre enough, then perhaps Cobra Kai's nomination for Best Comedy borders on the possible absurd. The creators of the sequel series to The Karate Kid franchise in Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg spoke with Deadline Hollywood on the shocking moment and what's to come for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: This Netflix Teen Comedy Deserves to Run and Run

Warning: contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever series one. In a shareholder letter sent almost exactly one year to the release of Never Have I Ever season two, Netflix singled the Mindy Kaling-Lang Fisher teen show out for praise. Not praise as any human being being might put it, but acknowledgement of the half-hour comedy having “notched success” as a “key content vertical” – the words every showrunner wants to hear.

