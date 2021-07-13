Oconee BOC Seeks Applicants for Board of Tax Assessors

The Oconee County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizen applicants for an appointment to the following:. Oconee County Board of Tax Assessors: One appointment to begin immediately and will expire March 31, 2025. Members address the complex issues of tax appraising and valuation. Qualified applicants must have prior appraisal-related experience and willing to attend training. Meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday at 9:00 am at the Oconee County Courthouse, 23 North Main Street Watkinsville.