Bay County, MI

Bay County Crash Kills West Branch Woman

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from West Branch is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on I-75 near Linwood. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said two Chevrolet Silverado trucks were involved. Sheriff Cunningham said just after 8:00 a.m., a 56-year-old man from Harrison was driving north on I-75 with his 9-year-old grandson when he had a medical emergency and ran off the road, crossing the median and hitting the second truck, which was southbound with a husband and wife inside.

