Bothwell Regional Health Center Limits Visitor Entry Points To Hospital

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to hire a PRN Emergency Department Nurse. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 1-2 years of emergency or critical care in this function. Spanish medical interpretation is a plus. Formal education/training requirements include: graduate from an accredited school of nursing and be currently licensed and in good standing as a Registered Nurse in the State of Colorado, evidence of Current Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification, ACLS, PALS or ENPC and TNCC or ATCN. This position is a PRN, hourly/non-exempt position. The salary range for this position is $35/hr-$39/hr. An additional $250 is paid for each on-call overnight shift. Telluride Regional Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and healthcare provider, providing the highest quality, comprehensive Primary Care and exceptional Emergency & Trauma Services to all residents and visitors to our region. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all. Position will remain open until filled.