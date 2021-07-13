Cancel
Bothwell Regional Health Center Limits Visitor Entry Points To Hospital

Effective July 12, 2021, visitor access to Bothwell hospital is limited to only the front entrance and the Emergency Department. All visitors through the front entrance need to check in with Security, which is monitoring each entrance for proper mask-wearing and numbers of visitors per patient. The southwest doors are locked and available for exit only. Bothwell is limiting entry points into the hospital due to the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 to further protect all patients and employees.

