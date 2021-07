After posting 18% same-store sales increase year-over-year in Q1, Smoothie King is back with an even better second quarter with a 34% same-store sales increase. "Seeing our brand continue to break new ground with same-store sales growth while expanding into new markets demonstrates how powerful our mission and vision are when it comes to our long-term development strategy," Wan Kim, CEO and chairman of the board of Smoothie King, said in a company press release. "Everyone has witnessed how important it is to live a healthy and active lifestyle for overall quality of life, and we're seeing an increasing number of people embrace Smoothie King as a key feature of their fitness journeys. That's having a tangible impact on our growth."