Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Grow Agastache

By Peg Aloi
thespruce.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile tricky to pronounce ("ah-GAH-stuh-kee"), this prolific herbaceous perennial with over 22 different species is well-loved for its ability to lure pollinators. Among these species are plants with more familiar, descriptive names: anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), licorice mint (Agastache rupestris), and hummingbird mint. The name "agastache" is derived from the Greek and essentially means a very large ear of grain, referring to the abundant flower spikes. In addition to being a beneficial garden plant, agastache is also beautiful, available in a wide range of vivid colors from light pink to deep purple, blue, red, orange, and white. It has a minty, herby fragrance and can be dried to make a delicious herbal tea.

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertile Soil#Soil Moisture#Native Plant#Herbaceous Plant#Greek#Soil Type Lean#Usda#Russian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

Why and how to grow your own moss garden

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Midseason vegetable update: How are our gardens growing?

We are just over halfway through the growing season already! Can you believe it? At this point in the season, you are likely done harvesting some of your early spring veggies like green beans, peas and broccoli, and finding yourself with some newly available space. Find out what you can...
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Starfruit Trees

Starfruit trees (Averrhoa carambola) are very attractive, with curving branches and large masses of lilac-purple blossoms that attract pollinators. They are grown for their ornamental value as well as their fruits, which, at maturity, are about 5 to 7 inches long and turn from a bright olive green to a greenish yellow as they ripen, culminating in a warm bright yellow when fully ripe. The skin is shiny and can be left on the fruit when eaten. The fruits seem to combine the flavors of a number of other fruits including kiwi, pineapple, berries, and grapes. The fruit is juicy and somewhat crunchy, with a consistency like firm green grapes. Throughout Southeast Asia it is used in various cuisine, and the juice is used in beverages.
Agriculturethespruce.com

Using Chicken Manure as Garden Fertilizer

Chicken manure is one of the best nutrient boosts you can give your soil. But not all chicken manure is created equal. You can buy bags of organic chicken manure at a garden center. Or, if you have neighbors who raise chickens organically, ask them for some of the manure.
Gardeningdiys.com

How to Grow & Care for Tuberous Begonias

Growing flowering and frost-tender plants such as tuberous begonias can ostensibly seem like an intimidating task. However, nothing would be daunting if you’re matching up with the necessary growing conditions. Well, these gorgeous perennials come from the Begoniaceae family and are known to produce vibrant and showy flowers. The blooms...
GardeningDevils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota Gardener: The Art and Science of Watering Your Plants

In the middle of a severe and lengthy drought, garden centers report that customers are returning large numbers of dead plants. Closer inspection reveals that the cause of death is drowning. How is that possible during a drought?. Facing sustained high temperatures and the lack of rainfall, gardeners may overreact...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

How To: Grow Pumpkins

Charles Schulz’s Linus believed a pumpkin patch must be sincere, but it actually need only be sunny and well watered to produce great pumpkins. Growing pumpkins will allow your children to raise their own Jack-o’-lanterns, carve their names into small fruits to watch those names expand, decorate for fun fall projects or parties, or even raise a milk-fed pumpkin as Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Alonzo did.
Tri-cities, WA1027kord.com

TC Gardening: How to Grow More Tomatoes and Not Just Leaves

I see lots of friends and family in the Tri-Cities area posting pics of their first tomatoes coming off the vine. Some years I have a lot of success growing tomatoes, other years not so much. I blame the lean years on late winters or cold springs, but now that I've learned how to properly trim my tomato plants, I don't think I have room for any excuses. I've watched several videos on Youtube about trimming tomato plants, and what exactly that does for your tomatoes. I had no idea where to start, and quite frankly, was afraid to lose future BLT and fresh salsa fixins' by cutting the wrong limbs. But once you understand what "suckers" are and avoid cutting the main stem and the limbs that have flowers or fruit on them, you'll be snipping away like I did!
Agriculturegardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Field Peas as a Garden Cover Crop

Are you interested in adding cover crops to your garden? Have you thought about growing field peas as a cover crop? Many people grow field peas for harvest. However, few think of them as a way to add nutrients to your growing area. Cover crops are a wonderful way to...
Gardeninghallmarkchannel.com

How To Grow Mini Gourmet Vegetables

Not always! You can grow all of these in late summer: Mini corn, Tiny Scalloped Squash, Carrots, Zucchini, Cukes, and Summer Lettuce!. Miniature veggies are just “regular vegetables” that are harvested before they are fully mature!. How To Grow Dark Green Zucchini & Picklebush. Fill a 12-inch container with potting...
Animalsthespruce.com

Assassin Bugs: Why They Are Good for the Garden

Assassin bugs are a group of predatory insects including up to 150 different species, whose habitats range across the continental United States. True to their name, assassin bugs are formidable insects that can spell trouble for many other insects. They're also, in some cases, dangerous for humans. It's good to get acquainted with the different insects that fall under this description, so you can determine which ones may be beneficial in your garden, and which ones should be approached with caution.
Agriculturethespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Celebrity Tomatoes

The Celebrity tomato is a recent hybrid cultivar that is prized for its strong plants, disease and pest resistance, and robust production of fruit. If you've ever struggled growing garden or patio tomatoes that become vulnerable to pests or just don't produce very many tomatoes, the Celebrity may be a game changer for you. These tomatoes usually weigh in at half a pound each or more, and measure four inches across: the perfect size for a slicer! Its meaty texture and smooth globe shape make it a perfect sandwich tomato, but course it can also be used in salads or in sauces, or chop it and sauté it briefly with fresh herbs to serve over pasta.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

How to Grow African Violets for Year-Round Blooms

African violets are a must-have for any indoor garden because they flower year-round under the right growing conditions. These pretty houseplants are available in more than 16,000 named varieties! Their flowers come in soft pink, lavender, purple-blue, and pure white, and some types have ruffled or double-petaled blooms in different colors. The plants may be tiny (6 inches in diameter) to more than 16 inches across. With the sheer number of types available, they’re a fun, inexpensive way to dress up any windowsill and add to your houseplant collection.
Gardeningwestsidenewsny.com

Coneflowers are easy and versatile

Is there anything purple coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) can’t do? They do well even in clay soils. They do well in high humidity and where winters are frigid. They don’t mind summer drought conditions and make great cut flowers. They are a native wildflower that supports pollinators and birds in your landscape. They easily self-sow and provide color throughout mid-to-late summer.
GardeningSeattle Times

How to grow your own backyard berries in containers

NOTHING SAYS SUMMER like a bowlful of juicy berries. Likewise, nothing says fragile like a fully ripe strawberry or a precious pint of raspberries from the grocery store or farmers market. Which is why many of us think berries are worth the precious ground they occupy all year for a few fleeting weeks of a delicious harvest.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

How to grow plate-size dahlias

If you want to maximize the size of your dahlia flowers, keep the main stems free of side shoots, allowing only the terminal bud to develop. This will result in one flower per stem, and is most effective when growing the large, dinner-plate-size cultivars. The plants will need some support...
Gardeningmakeuseof.com

5 Sites That Can Help You With Houseplant Care

It's not easy looking after houseplants. While it may seem like watering them once a week will keep them healthy, unfortunately that's often not the case. Houseplants need different levels of light, different temperatures, fertilization, and pot changes. All of these factors can play a huge role your plant's health....
Gardeningjoybileefarm.com

How to Grow Broccoli Microgreens that Are Tastier than Brocccoli

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Thanks. Broccoli microgreens are a powerhouse form of broccoli that’s actually tender, tasty, and great to eat! You don’t even need to cook these delicious little plants, just grow, harvest, rinse, and enjoy. The micro-green form of broccoli has more of the nutrients, anti-cancer properties, and vitamin power that you’re used to enjoying with regular broccoli, from a tiny serving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy