In the July 21 edition, there was a short article about a child being accidentally shot and killed. The factoid at the bottom of the article stated that three children in Tennessee had been accidentally shot and killed this year. The solution to such shootings is not to be found in gun control proposals. Banning automatic rifles or high-capacity magazines is not the answer for home accidents. The solution lies in the words of the NRA, which states that “guns do not kill people, people kill people” and “we do not need more gun laws; we just need to enforce the ones we have.”