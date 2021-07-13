Survey predicts earlier holiday shopping season; Black Friday ‘outdated’
Shoppers are poised to get a jump start on holiday shopping this year. Thirty-four percent of consumers intend to start holiday shopping by Labor Day, according to a survey by digital experience management software company Sitecore, and 53% of marketers have planned campaigns to start earlier this year than last. Fifty-three percent also added more domestic or local suppliers to mitigate supply chain challenges.chainstoreage.com
