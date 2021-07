Mouse Trap looks to be the next board game to get the reality competition adaptation as Fox is said to be developing a project based on the Hasbro classic. The series will see contestants face-off as they navigate larger-than-life obstacles re-created from the game. After a string of demanding challenges that require the highest physical and mental endurance, each episode will finish with its final round, with the remaining players working together to steal as much cheese as possible while risking capture by the iconic Mouse Trap. The more cheese they steal, the more money in the prize pot.